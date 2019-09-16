PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is out for the season after he suffered a right elbow injury during Sunday's game.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin released the following statement Monday:
Related Headlines
"Ben Roethlisberger had an MRI on his right elbow Sunday evening and it was determined by the Steelers' medical team that surgery will be required. We expect the surgery will be scheduled for this week. He will be placed on our Reserve/Injured List and is out for the season."
Roethlisberger, 37, grimaced after throwing a pair of passes on a drive late in the second quarter. Though he was under duress several times during the first half, he didn't appear to be touched on the plays that left him clutching the elbow.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to sports news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
#Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger sustained a right elbow injury. He is questionable to return to today's game vs. Seattle. QB Mason Rudolph will start the second half.— Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 15, 2019
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
TRENDING NOW:
- 72-year-old man found shot to death inside his Pittsburgh apartment
- House explosion, fire kills man on daughter's wedding day
- Child sex sting lands 23 men, 1 woman in jail, police say
- VIDEO: Girl, 10, contracts brain-eating amoeba while swimming in river, family says
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}