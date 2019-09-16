  • Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger out for season after elbow injury

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is out for the season after he suffered a right elbow injury during Sunday's game.

    Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin released the following statement Monday:

    "Ben Roethlisberger had an MRI on his right elbow Sunday evening and it was determined by the Steelers' medical team that surgery will be required. We expect the surgery will be scheduled for this week. He will be placed on our Reserve/Injured List and is out for the season."

    Roethlisberger, 37, grimaced after throwing a pair of passes on a drive late in the second quarter. Though he was under duress several times during the first half, he didn't appear to be touched on the plays that left him clutching the elbow.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

