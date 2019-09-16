PITTSBURGH - A safety drill, as well as additional training that will include helicopters and explosions, will take place in Pittsburgh starting Monday.
The safety drill at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center Monday night will force a partial road closure, officials said.
The Pittsburgh Public Safety drill will involve an active threat scenario, according to authorities, and will he held inside the convention center. People in the area might see emergency vehicles.
Because of the drill, 10th Street will be shut down between Fort Duquesne Boulevard and French Street from 6 p.m. until midnight.
Multiple bureaus and agencies from Pittsburgh Public Safety and Allegheny County will participate in the drill.
The drill is not open to the public.
Meanwhile, the Department of Defense will be conducting training in and around Pittsburgh starting Monday and continuing through Sunday. It is in conjunction with local and federal law enforcement.
“People may see low-flying helicopters with individuals hanging on the side of them, and they may hear loud explosions,” Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich told Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE.
Officials specified that the training, which is expected to have minimal impact on the public, is not in response to any current events.
