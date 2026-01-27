Duquesne University responds to backlash for decision to hold classes on Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Duquesne University is responding to backlash that arrived after it chose to hold classes on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE for the full list of school and business delays and closings.

Several people emailed 11 Investigates with concerns that the university had class even though many city streets are still covered in snow.

“It’s worse for the commuter students, I would say, having to drive through these conditions,” Duquesne University student Taylor Brandeau said. “Some of the professors aren’t cancelling, others are, it’s really just confusing for a lot of people.”

The university sent us a statement reading:

“Duquesne’s facilities team has worked around the clock to clear and maintain campus to support safe, in‑person operations. We recognize, however, that travel conditions vary widely across the region. We continue to make the safety of our students, faculty and staff our top priority, while ensuring that students on campus and those wishing to attend classes in person are able to do so.

“The University has remained in direct communication with Student Government leaders, Faculty Senate and staff throughout this weather event.

“Instructors and supervisors have been specifically directed to be flexible with anyone experiencing weather-related challenges. This includes providing a remote participation option for any student who faces challenges in getting to campus due to weather conditions.

“Students have been encouraged to contact their instructors directly to determine the appropriate accommodations in each particular class. Duquesne will continue to make safety a priority and ensure that it carries out its educational mission in a fashion that benefits all members of its campus community.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group