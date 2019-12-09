PITTSBURGH - A consumer alert was issued for a kiosk at South Hills Village Mall and a Homewood restaurant was shut down by the Allegheny County Health Department.
Agency officials said the Breaking Eggs Bakery Kiosk at the mall did not have the proper refrigeration for food, was not storing and preparing food in the right area and had "food from an unapproved source." The food was being prepared at a different location and then brought to the kiosk.
The kiosk owner told Channel 11 that they are working to become compliant with the health department and are in the process of opening their own space in the South Hills. They said they do not agree with the department's findings during the inspection and do make their products in a safe manner.
Thomas' Lounge was shut down by health inspectors after they found it was operating without a health permit, did not have food stored at the right temperatures and lacked areas to clean utensils. The facility on Rosedale Street was also using "unapproved toxics," did not have ventilation for cooking equipment and had "unsound condition of food."
Channel 11 has reached out to both establishments for comment.
