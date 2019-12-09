  • Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster eyeing return for ‘Sunday Night Football,' report says

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - After missing the past three games with a knee injury, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is eyeing a return Sunday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

    Smith-Schuster suffered the knee injury, as well as a concussion, during the Nov. 14 game against the Cleveland Browns. He has since been cleared from concussion protocol, though the knee injury has lingered.

    If Smith-Schuster returns Sunday, he’ll join his teammates in a primetime matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Heinz Field.

    You can watch the Steelers-Bills game during "Sunday Night Football." Coverage starts at 7 p.m. on Channel 11.

