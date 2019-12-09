PITTSBURGH - After missing the past three games with a knee injury, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is eyeing a return Sunday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Smith-Schuster suffered the knee injury, as well as a concussion, during the Nov. 14 game against the Cleveland Browns. He has since been cleared from concussion protocol, though the knee injury has lingered.
If Smith-Schuster returns Sunday, he’ll join his teammates in a primetime matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Heinz Field.
Steelers’ WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, who has missed the past three games with a knee injury, is eyeing a return on Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 9, 2019
