High school student who was volunteer firefighter killed in crash

Fire Departments across Fayette County are sending their condolences to West Leisenring VFD after they lost a young man in a crash Sunday.
Shawn Coleman was a senior at Laurel Highlands. He died in a crash on Route 40.
Laurel Highlands Superintendent told Channel 11 he's known Coleman since he was in elementary school.
"Even at a young age you can see he had that caring attitude. He had integrity and character to help others," Superintendent Jesse Wallace said.
