Bear spotted in yard of Allegheny County home, residents asked to stay alert

CRESCENT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A bear was spotted in the yard of an Allegheny County home and police are asking residents to stay alert.

On Wednesday, the Crescent Township Police Department said the bear was seen in the area of Aster Lane.

Residents are encouraged to pay attention to their surroundings and their pets.

Anyone who sees the bear is asked to call 911 from a safe distance if it appears aggressive or poses an immediate threat.

