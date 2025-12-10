Man convicted of murdering another man during foiled robbery at Westmoreland County housing complex

GREENSBURG, Pa. — A man is convicted of murdering another man during an attempted robbery at a housing complex in Westmoreland County.

Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli’s office announced that Letresse Williams, 35, was found guilty of second-degree and third-degree murder on Wednesday.

He was charged with the death of Anthone Williams, who was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in his car along Dent Drive in New Kensington in January 2020. Police believe he was shot after a robbery was foiled.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Man found dead in car outside Westmoreland County housing complex

Investigators said Letresse Williams’s DNA was found on a cellphone that was left at the scene and on the gun that was used in the murder.

“I commend New Kensington Police, County Detectives, and Assistant District Attorneys Leo Ciaramitaro and Anthony Iannamorelli for their relentless efforts in prosecuting this case and presenting it with merit and integrity,” DA Ziccarelli said. “I have to thank the jurors for their time and consideration in hearing this case and bringing a long-awaited resolution to the family of Mr. Anthone Williams.”

Williams is set to be sentenced within the next 90 days.

©2025 Cox Media Group