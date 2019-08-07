  • Highmark hit with fine for workers' comp error

    By: Mike Larson  – Managing Editor, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Pittsburgh-based insurer Highmark received a $145,000 fine from the Pennsylvania Insurance Department, according to a release.

    The fine was the result of a filing error after a Highmark subsidiary was sold to a third party. The error resulted in companies being overcharged on workers' compensation premiums.

    According to the release, the fine was part of a consent order between Pennsylvania and Highmark Casualty, an arm of Highmark that dealt with workers' compensation. Highmark Casualty was sold to West Virginia-based BrickStreet Mutual Insurance in 2016.

