0 Local teacher shot, killed by police after pointing a gun at officers

SHALER, Pa. - A Shaler man is dead after being shot by police outside of his home in the Spencer Woods neighborhood.

Police said they were called to the area for reports that the man, Donald Babbit, 49, was acting erratically.

When officers arrived, they were informed Babbit had access to guns inside his home. Allegheny County Police Superintendent Coleman McDonough said those officers set up a perimeter and began trying to contact him using a loud speaker.

Babbit then allegedly walked toward officers waving a handgun in the air. After officers told him to put it down he pointed it at one of them, McDonough said.

That's when three officers shot Babbit and hit him multiple times. He was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

Mr. Babbit was an incredible math teacher, golf coach, and colleague at Penn Hills. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and ability to connect with his students. The Penn Hills community is heart broken. Grief counselors are available 10-3 Weds-Fri in HS Cafe. #PHamily — Penn Hills Athletics (@PH_Athletics) August 7, 2019

Penn Hills School District issued a statement saying Babbit was a teacher in the district:

"It is with deep regret that the Penn Hills School District shares the unexpected passing of PHHS teacher Don Babbit earlier today. Don was a beloved member of our staff and had the distinct reputation among students, families, and colleagues as being an exceptional teacher. He will be missed.

Grief counselors will be on site in the PHHS cafeteria Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday this week from 10 am - 3 pm for any student, staff, or community member who would like to stop by. Local Reverend Jay Mitlo is also expected to be on site Wednesday and Friday at these same times to offer additional support.

No further information is available at this time."

Our crew at the scene said neighbors reported hearing as many as a dozen gunshots outside. One man described it as a "barrage" of gunfire.

