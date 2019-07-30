BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. - A 20-year-old Pittsburgh woman visiting Hilton Head Island died after a jet ski crash on Tuesday, law enforcement confirmed to Channel 11.
The Beaufort County, South Carolina, deputy coroner said Ciara Eiriz was pronounced dead at a boat dock in the area of Mackay Creek.
Authorities said two jet skis were involved in the crash and both were rentals.
Emergency crews were on scene for several hours investigating what happened.
Here's a map showing the area where this happened:
