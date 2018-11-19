  • Homeowner shoots man who allegedly used boulder to break into home

    SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. - A man is accused of using a boulder to bust a glass door of a Slippery Rock home and break in.

    The homeowner tried to get Dustin Miller to leave but when he didn’t, he fired a shot from his shotgun.

    Miller is currently in the Butler County Prison. 

    Channel 11’s Marlisa Goldsmith talked to the homeowner who shot Miller as he was trying to break into his home. Hear his side of the story on Channel 11 news at 5:55 p.m.

