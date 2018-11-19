SOUTH PARK, Pa. - A woman was pulled to safety Monday morning after her car got stuck on a road flooded by a water main break in South Park, officials said.
The incident was reported shortly after 4 a.m. on Piney Fork Road.
Officials said the woman tried to drive through a flooded portion of the road, but her car got stuck.
We’re working to learn how many homes might be impacted by the water main break -- for Channel 11 Morning News.
South Park police helped get the woman to safety.
Piney Fork Road has since been blocked off.
Crews from Pennsylvania-American Water are working to make repairs to the broken water main.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
- 15-year-old charged as adult after teen shot in head
- Pregnant woman slain with crossbow; unborn son survives
- Homeless man dives into dumpster to retrieve lottery ticket worth $4.82M
- VIDEO: Police ID suspect in fatal Munhall shooting
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}