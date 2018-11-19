  • Woman pulled to safety after road flooded by water main break

    Updated:

    SOUTH PARK, Pa. - A woman was pulled to safety Monday morning after her car got stuck on a road flooded by a water main break in South Park, officials said.

    The incident was reported shortly after 4 a.m. on Piney Fork Road.

    Officials said the woman tried to drive through a flooded portion of the road, but her car got stuck.

    We’re working to learn how many homes might be impacted by the water main break -- for Channel 11 Morning News.

    South Park police helped get the woman to safety.

    Piney Fork Road has since been blocked off.

    Crews from Pennsylvania-American Water are working to make repairs to the broken water main.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.  You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories