BUTLER, Pa. - A veteran and his family have a new place to call home in Butler County thanks to a nonprofit group.
'Homes for our Troops' built a house with special adaptations for Justin Hendrickson and his wife, Jen.
Hendrickson was severely injured while serving in Afghanistan and lost his leg.
He now uses a prosthetic to walk, but sometimes he has to use a wheelchair. This new home will be able to accommodate that.
"We're extremely humbled, honored, thankful, blessed to have this home," Hendrickson said.
His wife also battled brain cancer, but is now in remission.
