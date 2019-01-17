  • Homewood nonprofit launches food drive to help furloughed federal workers

    PITTSBURGH - With the partial federal government shutdown nearly four weeks old, a local nonprofit is collecting donations to help those impacted.

    The Community Empowerment Association (CEA) in Homewood started an emergency food drive to help local workers impacted by the shutdown.

    CEA CEO Rashad Byrdsong said he’s taken several calls from workers furloughed from the VA in Pittsburgh in need of help.

    There’s also concern for funding of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps, which could dry up if the shutdown continues.

    The CEA is accepting donations through Feb. 28.

