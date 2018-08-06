  • House full of ammunition on fire in Washington Co.

    NORTH STRABANE, Pa. - A house full of ammunition is on fire in Washington County.

    Firefighters are on Long Drive in North Strabane Township where neighbors reported hearing what sounded like gunshots.

