NORTH STRABANE, Pa. - A house full of ammunition is on fire in Washington County.
Firefighters are on Long Drive in North Strabane Township where neighbors reported hearing what sounded like gunshots.
This is a developing story. Stay with WPXI.com and Channel 11 News at 5 p.m. as we work to gather more information.
