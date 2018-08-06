PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh public safety officials and Norfolk Southern officials are on the scene of a train derailment near Station Square that is having a significant impact on the area.
FOR BREAKING NEWS AND ALERTS DOWNLOAD THE WPXI NEWS APP
Related Headlines
Here are 11 things to know about the train derailment.
1. Freight cars derailed and tumbled down onto the T tracks, forcing the station to close just after 1 p.m. Sunday.
2. Norfolk Southern officials updated the number of rail cars that derailed from four to seven.
3. Officials said the rail cars were transporting double-stacked shipping containers and no hazardous materials.
.
4. The cars were carrying mostly consumer goods including housewares, food products, beverages and other common household products including the mouthwash Listerine.
5. Officials are covering storm drains in the area because they don’t want Listerine to go into the sewer system.
RELATED HEADLINES:
- Train derails near Station Square
- RAW VIDEO: Viewer video shows moment train cars derailed near Station Square
- Photos: Train derails near Station Square
- RAW VIDEO: Train derails near Station Square
6. Norfolk Southern officials said they've begun cleanup efforts and estimate that all the rail cars will be cleared from the T tracks within about 72 hours.
7. Norfolk Southern has ruled out a rock slide as the potential cause.
8. A woman visiting Pittsburgh from Toronto captured the moment the cars derailed.
9. Clean-up crews will be working 24 hours a day to clean up the derailment with food, drinks and portable bathrooms being brought to the scene for workers.
10. Pittsburgh public safety officials are asking people to avoid the Station Square area.
11. Smithfield Street Bridge and West Carson Street are closed as a result of the derailment.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}