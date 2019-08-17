NEW CASTLE, Pa. - Fire officials said they were called after a hoverboard exploded inside a family's home early Saturday morning on Shaw Street in New Castle.
The young boy who owns the board told Channel 11's crew at the scene he was charging it with a friend's charger when it just blew up. He said he did not have the original charger and remembered a warning about using a different one.
The boy's father said the flames were shooting to the ceiling before he could grab a fire extinguisher to put it out. He said it ended up only scorching a small area of carpet. The family warned others with hoverboards to only use the original chargers.
New Castle fire officials said they have heard of hoverboards catching fire but this was the first time they had seen it in person.
