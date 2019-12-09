PITTSBURGH - A U.S. Department of Education tool shows how much college students can expect to earn after graduation.
The College Scorecard breaks down statistics including annual costs, median salary and median debt for specific colleges and universities.
Based on the scorecard, the highest earning bachelor's degrees from the following Pittsburgh area universities have these median first year salaries:
- University of Pittsburgh: $68,300
- Duquesne University: $69,600
- Point Park University: $71,500
- Carnegie Mellon University: $138,900
According to Channel 11's news exchange partners at TribLIVE, the scorecard shows students who graduate from universities in the Pittsburgh area are earning less than their counterparts across the state and country.
