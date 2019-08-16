If you own an Amazon Alexa device, we've got good news! WPXI is now offering Flash Briefings. Alexa is the cloud-powered woman’s voice that’s the brains behind the Amazon Echo, Dot, Tap, and Fire TV.
People can now say, “What’s the news” or "Tell me the news" out loud and hear a 2-3 minute update from WPXI anchors.
Our anchors will update Alexa over the course of the day and you can hear the day’s top local stories and latest weather conditions from the “flash briefing.”
If you have an Echo, here’s what you do:
- Open the Alexa App
- Tap Settings on the left navigation bar
- Select the Amazon Flash Briefing
- Click on the button that says Get More Flash Briefing Content
- Search for then select WPXI
- Tap on Manage Flash Briefing
After you turn on WPXI, ask Alexa, “What’s the news?”
You may want to turn off other Flash Briefings if you’d like to hear WPXI first. If you want to skip through you flash briefings, just say “Alexa, Next One”
