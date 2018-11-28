How to watch the Rockefeller Tree Lighting 2018

NEW YORK CITY - The annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 28.
The tree has been a holiday staple in Rockefeller Center every year since 1931, according to NBC's Today Show, and the lighting has been broadcast around the world since 1951.
HOW TO WATCH
The 86th tree lighting can be seen on Channel 11 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. hosted by TODAY anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin.
The annual event will be followed by Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Christmas special, "A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy," at 10 p.m., also on Channel 11.
WHEN IT IS
The festivities start at 7 p.m., but the actually tree lighting is scheduled to happen around 9 p.m.
WHO IS PERFORMING
The all-star lineup includes:
- Diana Ross
- Tony Bennett
- John Legend
- Diana Krall
- Brett Eldredge
- Darci Lynne Farmer
- Martina McBridge
- Pentatonix
- Kellie Pickler
- Howie Mandel
11 FACTS ABOUT THE TREE
- The tree is 72 feet tall.
- It weighs 12 tons.
- It's 75-years-old.
- The Norway Spruce tree is named Shelby.
- The tree came from Wallkill, New York, which is about 80 miles north of New York City.
- Shirley Figeuroa and Lissette Gutierrez donated the tree.
- It takes five miles of multi-colored lights to wrap the tree.
- The brand new star on top is made of three million Swarovski crystals.
- After January 7, the tree will be donated to Habitat for Humanity.
- The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will be lit for a full 24 hours on Christmas Day.
- Otherwise, the tree's lights will be illuminated from 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. through Jan. 6, 2019, and from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2019.
