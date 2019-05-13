0 PA state officials charge hundreds with welfare fraud

HARRISBURG, Pa. - State officials said nearly 200 people were charged with welfare fraud in the first few months of 2019, owing almost $900,000.

The Office of State Inspector General said it filed charges against 178 people between Jan. 1 and March 31. The office said the restitution owed to the state is $886,055.54.

The list of those charged includes:

• Kaycee Messmer, of New Castle in Lawrence County, for $1,220 in Cash Assistance fraud and $2,610 in SNAP fraud.

• Jessica Kiser, of Buchkannon, in Mercer County, for $995.40 in Cash Assistance fraud and $2,016 in SNAP fraud.

• Caitlin Gardner, of New Castle in Lawrence County, for $4,291 in SNAP fraud.

• Emily Cecconello, of Penn in Westmoreland County, for 5,651 in SNAP fraud.

• Montice Robinson, of Franklin in Venango County, for $4,097 in SNAP fraud.

• Pamela Iman, of Renfrew in Butler County, for $4,088.00 in SNAP fraud.

• Brooke Adamy, of Johnstown in Cambria County, for $6,041 in SNAP fraud.

• Shanta Key, of Washington in Washington County, for $3,694 in SNAP fraud.

• Deborah Greeley, of Brookville in Jefferson County, for $5,042 in SNAP fraud and $13,240.53 in Medical Assistance fraud.

• Lyniqua Webb, of Pittsburgh in Allegheny County, for $3,916 in SNAP fraud.

• Sheena Higgins, of Pittsburgh in Allegheny County, for $4,363 in SNAP fraud.

• Jason Muhl, of Pittsburgh in Allegheny County, for $4,667 in SNAP fraud.

• Patricia Arlott, of Belle Vernon in Westmoreland County, for $8,513 in SNAP fraud.

• Amanda Boyd, of Cranberry Township in Butler County, for $625 in SNAP fraud and $4,137.40 in Medical Assistance fraud.

• Cynthia Plance, of Brownsville in Fayette County, for $9,160 in SNAP fraud.

• Jennifer Flint, of Butler in Butler County, for $3,200 in SNAP fraud.

• Jere Hyatt, of Pittsburgh in Allegheny County, for $ 3,915 in SNAP fraud.

• Mallory Lott, of New Kensington in Westmoreland County, for $3,610 in SNAP fraud.

• Michael Riggens, of Sharon in Mercer County, for $711 in SNAP fraud and $2,572.74 in Medical Assistance fraud.

• Maria Rock, of Lyndora in Butler County, for $2,850 in SNAP fraud and $4,618.16 in Medical Assistance fraud.

• Harlie Allison-Mille, of Perryopolis in Fayette County, for $3,773.76 in Medical Assistance fraud.

• Kerry Geisel, of Johnstown in Cambria County, for $5,787.92 in Medical Assistance fraud.

• Danielle Ribaric, of Johnstown in Cambria County, for $11,584.93 in Medical Assistance fraud.

The office said if convicted, these people could face seven years in prison and a fine of $15,000 each.

TRENDING NOW:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.