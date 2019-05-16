SOUTH FAYETTE, Pa. - One person has been hit by a car on I-79 southbound in South Fayette.
Chopper 11 was over the scene around 5:45 p.m. and saw several vehicles stopped.
South Fayette: Emergency :: Vehicle/pedestrian crash -— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) May 16, 2019
Interstate 79 SB, Bridgeville Exit 51. All traffic stopped SB.
We're working to learn what caused the crash and why the person who was hit was on the road surface.
This is a breaking story. Watch 11 News NOW for the latest updates.
