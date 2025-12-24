NFL upholds DK Metcalf’s suspension after appeal following altercation with fan, reports say

The NFL has upheld DK Metcalf’s two-game suspension after an altercation with a fan during Sunday night’s game in Detroit, reports say.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that commissioner designee Chris Palmer made the decision.

Metcalf had an appeal hearing on Tuesday.

It is still unclear exactly what happened during the game. The fan, identified as Ryan Kennedy, released a statement denying allegations that he used slurs or profanities against Metcalf.

The player and the fan have a history with Metcalf reporting Kennedy to security during a game last year.

Head coach Mike Tomlin was asked a lot about the incident on Tuesday, but didn’t share too many details because of the unresolved nature of the situation.

Tomlin was asked if Metcalf explained to him what happened and why he was even interacting with a fan in the first place.

“He did explain to me why he did what he did. I certainly don’t condone the behavior, but I support DK. I really don’t have a lot to add. I’ve heard more recently there might be legal ramifications, so I’d better be careful about what I say and how I say it...that’s just the position I’m in as I sit here today with so many components of this thing yet to be resolved,” Tomlin said.

