  Tractor-trailer overturned on I-79 in South Hills

    HEIDELBERG, Pa. - A tractor-trailer has overturned on I-79 in Heidelberg following a multi-vehicle crash, PennDOT said.

    The crash occurred around 6 p.m. in the southbound lanes near exit 55.

    Several lanes are closed while police investigate and rescue crews work to remove the truck.

