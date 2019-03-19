HEIDELBERG, Pa. - A tractor-trailer has overturned on I-79 in Heidelberg following a multi-vehicle crash, PennDOT said.
The crash occurred around 6 p.m. in the southbound lanes near exit 55.
UPDATE: Multi vehicle crash on I-79 southbound at Exit 55 - Heidelberg. There is a lane restriction.— 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) March 19, 2019
Several lanes are closed while police investigate and rescue crews work to remove the truck.
This is a breaking story, refresh this page for the latest details.
TRENDING NOW:
- All eastbound lanes of Parkway West closed at Carnegie exit
- LIVE UPDATES: Opening statements come to end in Michael Rosfeld trial
- Woman sues Olive Garden, claims stuffed mushrooms burned her throat
- VIDEO: Universities alert students ahead of high-profile trial
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}