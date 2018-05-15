  • Iconic church damaged in strong storms

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Strong storms damaged one of the city's most iconic churches.

    St. Mary of the Mount sits high atop Mt. Washington and can be seen from many vantage points in the city of Pittsburgh.

    Last week's high winds nearly blew the cross off the church's roof.

    The cross is now leaning and the roof sustained damage as well.

    Repairs are already underway.

    It's one of the oldest churches in Pittsburgh.

