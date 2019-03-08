Intense flames destroy house in Washington

WASHINGTON - A house was destroyed by intense flames from a fire Friday morning.
The fire started just after 8 a.m. at a home on North Franklin Street in Washington.
Investigators said neighbors saw the flames and called 911. The two adults and a child lived at the home at the time were able to get out of the house safetly.
Tense moments for firefighters battling hte fire when the second floor collapsed onto the first floor.
The flames were so intense, siding from a neighboring house melted.
No one was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
