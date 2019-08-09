PITTSBURGH - One woman died and another woman was injured Thursday after a double stabbing at a bus stop in downtown Pittsburgh. Police charged James Wyatt, 23, of McKeesport, with criminal homicide and other charges following the incident.
According to court documents, Wyatt had been serving a three-year probation after pleading guilty to gun and drug charges in 2016. Part of the probation was served in North Carolina, and Wyatt was also ordered to perform 100 hours of community service.
