PITTSBURGH - Joanne Rogers, wife of the late Fred Rogers, was honored Thursday night at the 2019 Steeltown Elly Awards.
Rogers, 91, was awarded The George Romero Legacy Award at The Rivers Casino Ballroom in Pittsburgh, according to our partners at TribLIVE.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County news.
CLICK HERE to find out how.
Steeltown posted on its website, Rogers has not only preserved her husband’s legacy here in Pittsburgh, and around the world, she’s dedicated to everything Steeltown stands for, making sure young people have no obstacles to learning about film and media, and she’s been a brilliant and accessible ambassador representing Pittsburgh.
TRENDING NOW:
- Showers, thunderstorms could bring damaging winds, heavy downpours
- Mom accused of killing toddler says child's ghost told her all would be OK
- Exotic 25-pound cat escapes; leave it alone if you see it, police warn
- VIDEO: Couple makes laxative cookies for striking workers
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Rogers recently told a crowd during the service to honor the victims in the Tree of Life tragedy that “We need more hugs, not guns.”
Last year, Rogers helped to celebrate the 50th anniversary of “Mister Roger’s Neighborhood” and is, like the rest of the country, awaiting the fall release of a movie, starring Tom Hanks as Fred Rogers.
Fred Rogers legacy will be honored April 13 when WQED and other organizations host “Be My Neighbor Day.” Children and families are urged to take part in volunteer family activities that help neighbors in need.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}