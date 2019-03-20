Volunteer to help neighbors in need during 'Be My Neighbor Day'

PITTSBURGH - Won’t you be my neighbor? WQED, PNC Grow Up Great and Fred Rogers Productions are launching Be My Neighbor Day next month.
Children and families are urged to take part in volunteer family activities that help neighbors in need.
Registration for volunteering is open from Wednesday, March 20, which would have been Mister Roger’s 91st birthday, to Wednesday, April 3.
Be My Neighbor Day will take place on Saturday, April 13.
