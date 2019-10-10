JOHNSTOWN, Pa. - Johnstown police seized 60 pounds of marijuana with the help of K-9 Thor.
Police said a man was arrested on suspicion of trying to bring the drugs into the Johnstown area.
Andrew Colvin, 27, was arrested after police executed a search warrant on his car, according to WJAC.
According to WJAC, the drugs were packaged in a way so that the marijuana wouldn't smell.
Thor posed with the marijuana after their bust.
K9 Officer Thor poses with the 60lbs of marijuana that he helped find yesterday. A local Ferndale man has been arrested for attempting to bring this illegal drug to the streets of the Johnstown area. pic.twitter.com/IIoKbldrf6— Johnstown Police (@JtownPD) October 9, 2019
