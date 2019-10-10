  • K-9 Thor helps Johnstown police seize 60 pounds of marijuana

    Updated:

    JOHNSTOWN, Pa. - Johnstown police seized 60 pounds of marijuana with the help of K-9 Thor.

    Police said a man was arrested on suspicion of trying to bring the drugs into the Johnstown area.

    Andrew Colvin, 27, was arrested after police executed a search warrant on his car, according to WJAC.

    According to WJAC, the drugs were packaged in a way so that the marijuana wouldn't smell.

    Thor posed with the marijuana after their bust. 

