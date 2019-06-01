PITTSBURGH - The prom at Chartiers Valley had some star power from a Pittsburgh Steeler on Friday night.
SO COOL! How nice is this?! Thanks to Channel 11 viewer Brittany Babish for sending these! @TeamJuJu of the @steelers went to the Chartiers Valley prom & took pics with her daughter Isabella & little son Roman. Awesome! #GoSteelers #BlackAndGold #JUJU #Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/Q9TNOJJlSK— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) June 1, 2019
According to Channel 11 viewer Brittany Babish, Juju Smith-Schuster, wide receiver for the Steelers, showed up after a student asked him to go. Babish said the boy's date broke up with him prior to the iconic high school event, so Smith-Schuster said yes.
Babish said they both wore matching green velvet tuxedos to prom.
Babish also said Smith-Schuster was more than happy to take photos with the students there, including her daughter.
Babish's daughter and her date were not the couple who broke up prior to the event.
Here's a video from another person at the prom showing the matching tuxedos:
