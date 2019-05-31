  • Cause of death released for Pittsburgh mother of 5 whose body was found near bridge

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The cause of a death for a missing Pittsburgh mother who was found dead under a bridge was just released.

    Jessica Young, 35, died from blunt force trauma to the head and middle part of her body.

    Related Headlines

    >>PREVIOUS STORY: Medical examiner identifies remains found behind auto shop as missing woman

    Her body was found on March 13 along Washington Boulevard under the Larimer Avenue Bridge. At the time, investigators said her body was partially dressed and that it had been there for some time.

    Young was reported missing in September 2018 when the mother of five did not show up to babysit for someone. She was last seen leaving her boyfriend's house on Apple Street in the Lincoln-Lemington area.

    A short time after that date, someone bought a bus ticket to Columbus, Ohio in her name.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories