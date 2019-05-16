  • Rip-off Warning: Jury duty scam targeting people in western Pa.

    PITTSBURGH - Have you been told you owe money for missing jury duty recently? The U.S. Marshals are warning that you could be the victim of a scam.

    According to federal investigators, people are receiving calls saying they failed to show up at jury duty in federal court, and they have to make a payment to avoid arrest.

    “Unfortunately, these types of shady schemes surface with all too frequent regularity,” the U.S. Marshals said in a statement.

    It’s unclear how many people have been targeted with the scam, but the U.S. Marshals said there may be people who did not know they were being taken advantage of. 

    To report this type of activity and to avoid being victimized, The U.S. Marshals ask the people to call 412-644-6628.

