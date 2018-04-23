Jury finds man guilty of double homicide

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - A jury has found Lawrence Reddick guilty of first-degree and second-degree murder in a double homicide trial.
Breaking: Jury foreman teary eyed as she reads guilty verdict in double homicide trial. Lawrence Reddick found guilty of 1st and 2nd degree murder. @WPXI— Amy Marcinkiewicz (@WPXIAmy) April 23, 2018
There were several emotional moments in court Monday morning.
The jury foreman was teary-eyed as she read the guilty verdicts. The mothers of the teenage victims both cried and embraced as they heard the decision.
Reddick was found guilty of first-degree murder in the slaying of Dane Matheusius and second-degree murder in of William Cade Booher's death.
“Two young boys are dead; there are no winners,” Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier said.
Reddick was 17 years old at the time of the shooting. Investigators said he killed the teens during a $160 drug deal that turned into a robbery.
The trial took two weeks. The defense did not call any witnesses.
The state reiterated to the jurors that surveillance video of Reddick from that drug deal put him at the scene of the crime.
WPXI's Amy Marcinkiewicz was in the courtroom when the verdict was read. She'll have more reaction to the verdict on Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
