Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, in labor with royal baby

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, formerly known as Kate Middleton, was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital in London and is in the “early stages of labor,” Kensington Palace tweeted Monday.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pregnant woman in critical condition, 1 other injured in double shooting
- Melania Trump poses with Bushes, Clintons and Obamas at Barbara Bush funeral
- White Sox pitcher in critical condition after suffering brain hemorrhage
- VIDEO: Postal Worker Arrested After Police Find 17,000 Pieces of Undelivered Mail
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}