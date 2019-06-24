PITTSBURGH - If you’ve been thinking of taking a tour of Pittsburgh with Just Ducky Tours, you won’t be able to in 2019.
Just Ducky Tours, which is located in Station Square, posted the following message on its website:
“We are very sad to say that Just Ducky Tours will NOT be operating in 2019. We apologize for the disappointment.”
It’s unclear why the tour company has stopped operations.
