0 Keep eye on children showing signs of these common springtime illnesses

This time of year, viral infections commonly cause upper respiratory infections, runny noses, coughs, congestion and sore throats.

You'll have to wait for viruses to clear on their own, but Dr. Joseph Aracri says bacterial infections like pink eye or strep throat that can be treated with prescriptions are showing up in doctors. offices a lot right now.

“Strep throat always goes around, especially in daycares and camps,” he said. “Those symptoms are sore throat, fever, headache, bellyache or a red rash that you might see.”

Aracri is the chair of pediatrics for Allegheny Health Network. He says it's not just strep throat to watch out for: hand, foot and mouth is also a common spring- and summertime illness.

“Hand, foot and mouth is a virus that causes ulcers in the throat, fever, blisters on the hand and the feet and sometimes a diaper rash or a rash over the whole body,” he said.

And, of course, with pools beginning to open up this week, Aracri says cases of swimmer’s ear will be on the rise

“Swimmer’s ear is different than a regular ear infection,” he said. “It's an infection on the outside of the ear, so the most classic symptoms of that is pain from tugging the ear. So if you pull on the ear and the child has pain, that could be an indication of swimmers ear.”

Aracri says it's never a bad idea to call your doctor, but there are things you should have at home.

“Make sure you have acetaminophen or ibuprofen for fevers or body aches,” he said. “You want to make sure you always have a sunscreen that's SPF 50 or above. Bug spray is also very important, and Benadryl for allergic reactions.”

The rule to returning to day care after an illness usually falls on the day care's rules, although doctors say kids should not be around others until a fever is gone for 24 hours without the aid of any fever reducers.

