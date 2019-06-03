PITTSBURGH - A gymnastics instructor has pleaded guilty after sexually assaulting and raping a teenage girl he was training over the course of several years.
Police say Keith Callen began instructing the victim when she was about 12 years old in 2012 and continued doing so until she was 17.
Police say the incidents started with Callen giving the victim a diamond necklace in Feb. 2012, but when the girl’s mother found it she returned it saying it was “inappropriate.”
When the girl was 14, Callen allegedly sexually assaulted her on several occasions at the gym while he was instructing her. He also bought her a silver infinity ring with the engraving “forever love.”
Beginning when the girl was 15, Callen allegedly had sex with the girls several times in his Jeep.
Callen was charged with aggravated indecent assault, sexual assault by a sports official, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and indecent assault.
On Monday, June 3, he pleaded guilty to one count each of aggravated indecent assault, sexual assault by a sports official, and corruption of minors. He will be sentenced to 2-4 years in prison plus five years probation and lifetime Megan's Law registration.
Callen was previously convicted, but a new trial was granted by the Pa. Supreme Court, which ruled that events in Allegheny and Butler county should not have been combined for his trial.
