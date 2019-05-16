  • Kennametal may close local facility

    By: Julia Mericle – Technology Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    WESTMORELAND COUNTY - Pittsburgh-based Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) may close a Carbidie manufacturing facility in Westmoreland County, according to Christina Sutter, director of corporate communications at Kennametal.

    The move would come after Kennametal already closed two other plants in Westmoreland County in the past few years.

    “Kennametal continually reviews its manufacturing operations to ensure the right capacity, products and services to best serve and meet current demand,” Sutter said. “As part of that review, the company has proposed a plan that would result in the relocation of manufacturing operations at the Irwin, PA facility and potential closure of the location.”

