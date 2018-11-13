  • Kennywood unveils cars for new Steel Curtain coaster

    PITTSBURGH - Kennywood unveiled the cars for its new Steel Curtain roller coaster on Tuesday.

    The cars were unveiled at the annual International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Expo in Orlando.

    The new coaster will be the tallest in Pennsylvania and will break three records including nine inversions, a 197-foot-tall loop and 220-foot maximum height. 

    The Steel Curtain will also break the North American record for most inversions and break a world record for the tallest inversion.  

