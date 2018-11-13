Kennywood unveils cars for new Steel Curtain coaster

PITTSBURGH - Kennywood unveiled the cars for its new Steel Curtain roller coaster on Tuesday.
The cars were unveiled at the annual International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Expo in Orlando.
A closer look at the coaster cars for Steel Curtain - just unveiled at #IAE18! pic.twitter.com/Ayle5vsb0R— Kennywood Park (@Kenny_Kangaroo) November 13, 2018
The new coaster will be the tallest in Pennsylvania and will break three records including nine inversions, a 197-foot-tall loop and 220-foot maximum height.
PHOTOS: Groundbreaking for new coaster at Kennwyood Park
The Steel Curtain will also break the North American record for most inversions and break a world record for the tallest inversion.
