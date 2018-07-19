WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Steelers Country is coming to Kennywood!
Kennywood officials announced plans for a new roller coaster named the Steel Curtain Thursday.
The new coaster will be the tallest in Pennsylvania and will break three records including nine inversions, 197 foot-tall loop, and 220-foot maximum height.
The Steel Curtain will also break the North American record for most inversions and break a world record for the tallest inversion.
Riders will soar along 4,000 feet of track reaching speeds of up to 75mph.
The Steel Curtain will be designed by S&S Worldwide and will be constructed of 3 million pounds of steel that will be brought in on 78 flatbed trucks.
Kennywood is partnering with the Pittsburgh Steelers to offer a "Steelers Experience" where fans can participate in various activities.
Kennywood officials said it will give riders the feel as if they are in the tunnel at Heinz Field.
The Steel Curtain will be located where the log jammer once stood. The water ride was dismantled at the end of last season.
Kennywood officials officially broke ground on the project Thursday, and it's expected to be completed in 2019.
