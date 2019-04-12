Kohl's has announced "Military Mondays," which is a 15% in-store discount given to active and former military personnel, veterans and their families every Monday all year long.
“Through Military Mondays, we are proud to strengthen our support of our military families who have made sacrifices to ensure the safety of our communities,” said Doug Arnoldi, Kohl’s vice president, district manager, and a champion for the military discount. “We saw a need to better serve our brave military families, and this discount is our way to give back, and lighten the load, for families who have given so much.”
Customers must show a valid Military ID, Military Dependent ID or Veteran ID at the point of purchase.
Click here to read more about Military Mondays at Kohl's.
