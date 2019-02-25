  • Landslide shuts down road in South Oakland

    PITTSBURGH - A landslide has shut down a road in Pittsburgh's South Oakland neighborhood.

    Landslides from 2018 still causing issues as new ones emerge

    According to a tweet from Allegheny County, Swindburne Street will be closed between Greenfield and Parkview avenues.

