PITTSBURGH - A landslide has shut down a road in Pittsburgh's South Oakland neighborhood.
Landslides from 2018 still causing issues as new ones emerge
According to a tweet from Allegheny County, Swindburne Street will be closed between Greenfield and Parkview avenues.
Pittsburgh: Swindburne Street will be closed between Greenfield and Parkview Avenue due to a landslide.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) February 24, 2019
