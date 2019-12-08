MONONGAHELA, Pa. - Two people are in custody and one was rushed to the hospital after police responded to an incident in Monongahela.
There is still a large police presence on Finley Street after a man and a woman were taken away in police cars in the Washington County neighborhood Saturday.
Police said this was a follow-up investigation to an aggravated assault in that area, but the details on what happened are still unclear.
Channel 11 crews were there when two people were loaded into police cars. We also saw officers take a pink baseball bat away from a home on Finley Street, but they did not specify what its significance is.
