  • Lawsuit: 9-year-old boy was abused at now-closed youth home

    ZELIENOPLE. Pa. - Another lawsuit has been filed against a now shuttered Butler County youth home after allegations that a young child was sexually abused there.

    Glade Run Lutheran Services closed in 2015 amid several abuse claims that were reported to the state's Department of Human Services.

