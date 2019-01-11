Lawsuit: 9-year-old boy was abused at now-closed youth home

ZELIENOPLE. Pa. - Another lawsuit has been filed against a now shuttered Butler County youth home after allegations that a young child was sexually abused there.
Glade Run Lutheran Services closed in 2015 amid several abuse claims that were reported to the state's Department of Human Services.
What we're learning about the claims and what the lawsuit is asking for, on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Allderdice High School student killed in shooting
- Mom put 8-month-old baby in outdoor freezer, closed lid, police say
- Police seek help in identifying pair wanted in attempted burglary
- VIDEO: 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (1/11-1/13)
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}