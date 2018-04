0 Legendary Pittsburgh wrestler, Bruno Sammartino has died

Legendary Pittsburgh wrestler, Bruno Sammartino has died. He was 82.

Sammartino grew up in Italy, but moved to Pittsburgh in 1950. He held the WWE Championship title for nearly eight straight years, which remains a record to this day.

Sammartino went on to perform many feats in the ring.

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino has passed away at age 82. https://t.co/B8nUabP0oh — WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2018

He held the WWF Title for 12 years, the longest anyone held the title. He survived a broken neck and went back to the ring to fight again. He sold out Madison Square Garden 187 times.

On May 17, 2013 Allegheny County recognized Sammartino and the County Council declared that day Bruno Sammartino Day.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald issued a statement on Sammartino's passing.

“We are saddened by the loss of Bruno Sammartino, a Pittsburgh legend and iconic figure. He came to Pittsburgh as a young man and through hard work and perseverance gained national and international acclaim. He has always made us proud. He embodied Pittsburgh and served as one of the greatest ambassadors for this region. “This is a great loss for those of us who are of a certain age who remember his accomplishments and achievements in the ring. Growing up, Bruno always made us proud that he was from Pittsburgh and made us prouder to be from Pittsburgh too. “In the last few years, I’ve had the privilege to get to know Bruno as a man who was extremely proud of his Pittsburgh roots and heritage. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time. We hope that it provides some comfort to them to know how lucky we feel that Pittsburgh became home to him and his family, and that we had him as a Pittsburgher for as long as we did.”

He left the wresting in the 1980’s.

After wrestling, he stayed in Pittsburgh where he was most loved.

