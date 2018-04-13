Health officials warn WWE fans who might have come in contact with tourist with measles

NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana health officials are notifying people who might have come in contact with a tourist from the United Kingdom who attended the WWE Hall of Fame event while infected with the measles virus.
"We notify the general public only when it is clinically appropriate,” Kelly Zimmerman, a spokesperson for the Louisiana Department of Health told the Times-Picayune. “Our agency has been working to investigate where the patient visited. We are working to identify and notify those who may have come in contact with the patient and we are helping those individuals follow proper precautions to ensure their health and safety.”
The tourist traveled to New Orleans from the United Kingdom April 5 and was on flights from Manchester to Heathrow, Heathrow to Miami and then Miami to New Orleans, according to WVUE. He was taken to a hospital April 7 and tested positive for measles.
Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through the air by coughing and sneezing, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It can take up to 14 days before symptoms including fever, sore throat and a rash that spreads across the body, to show.
Health officials recommend making sure vaccinations are up to date.
