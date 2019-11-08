Skiers and snowboarders: Get your gear ready -- snowmaking is underway at Seven Springs and Hidden Valley resorts!
The arrival of cold temperatures allowed for the snowmaking systems at the resorts to be turned on, according to a news release. They will run continuously for as long as conditions allow.
Officials said an improvement project to the snowmaking system at Seven Springs replaced nearly 5,000 feet of aging 20-inch piping.
“This major project greatly improves consistency in water pressure and overall snow quality across a vast swath of the resort’s skiable acreage,” the news release said.
Yep. This happened overnight. And it’s going to keep getting better. ❄️😍 #Snow https://t.co/AVHVFVIrJL pic.twitter.com/gtsZ9b3RzO— Seven Springs (@7SpringsPA) November 8, 2019
More snowmaking stations have also been added at Seven Springs.
The opening day for Seven Springs and Hidden Valley has not been announced.
