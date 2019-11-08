PITTSBURGH - A popular Pittsburgh restaurant has a roach problem, and the health department is letting the public know.
Las Velas, located in Market Square, did not get a raving review on its latest health inspection – more than a dozen violations were noted, including roaches found in the kitchen.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
A "consumer alert" sign is plastered on the restaurant's front door to make sure people know what the health department found.
However, the owner told Channel 11's Amy Hudak it's actually a good thing.
TRENDING NOW:
- Crews make unexpected discovery during investigation into what caused downtown sinkhole
- Which local high schools performed the best on the 2019 Keystone exams
- Pittsburgh doctor does not take insurance and charges $35 per visit
- VIDEO: Foods doctors say can lower risk of breast cancer
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
David Montanez said a whole team is coming in to clean up his restaurant and get it up to code.
"We were keeping cold food not at the temperature we're supposed to and hot food not at the temperature we're supposed to," he said.
Montanez told Channel 11 they fired their exterminator and hired a new company to come once a week.
Employees will also undergo mandatory training after the health inspector witnessed a cook eating while on the job.
Montanez said he appreciates the inspector's findings because by being strict, that is the "only way I'll keep my food at a great quality."
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}